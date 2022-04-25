FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, the Fort Smith Police Department reported that it responded to an accident that occurred in the 3700 block of Old Jenny Lind Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. on April 25.

The post stated that a car “struck a tree for reasons yet to be determined,” and that there was one known victim with “serious injuries.”

The post advised that motorists should be careful proceeding in the area, and stated that they should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.