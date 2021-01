FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting call at the 600 block of N 18th Street January 7 around 3:30 p.m.

Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department said one man was found and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One person has been detained by the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division.

There is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.