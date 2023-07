FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a stabbing at Ava’s Pub at the Fianna Hills Shopping Center on Tuesday night, according to a tweet.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. according to the tweet and three people were injured, including the suspect.

The suspect has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released as it becomes available.