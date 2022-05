FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to reports of an explosion Monday morning near Wheeler Avenue.

According to police, at approximately 4:15 a.m., fire crews arrived on scene and began diverting traffic from A to I streets.

The explosion is now believed to be from a grain silo catching fire in the 700 block of South B Street.

Authorities ask you to consider alternative routes if traveling through the area. No injuries are suspected at this time.