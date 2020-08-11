Fort Smith police search for bank robbery suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, they were called to Armstrong Bank on Old Greenwood Road, regarding a robbery that had just occurred.

The person was last seen fleeing on foot towards Southside High School.

If you have any information that can lead to his identification and apprehension, please notify the Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5116.

To be reward-eligible (up to $1,000), submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.