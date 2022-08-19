FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Police say Sarkozy has been found safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home.

According to a press release, Isabella Sarkozy was last seen at 3 a.m. Friday morning at the 8000 block of Clover Drive wearing red and navy blue men’s basketball shorts, a brown tank top with a black hoodie, and white tennis shoes.

Police say she stands about four feet, 10 inches, and weighs 89 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the FSPD at 479-709-5000 or call 911.