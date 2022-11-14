FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to a release from the department, Allaynah Blackwell reportedly left home on November 14 at 3:03 a.m. and was last seen at approximately 3:32 a.m. She was spotted at the corner of S. 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue wearing what appeared to be a dark hoodie, pants, a backpack and white tennis shoes.

Allaynah Blackwell, 12

If you have any information that can assist, please call 479-709-5100, or call 911 in the event of an emergency.