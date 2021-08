UPDATE: Jah dan has been located and is safe.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Fort Smith are on the lookout for a missing 8-year-old boy,

Jah dan Hall was reportedly last seen in the area of Dallas and Charlotte St. around 12:15 p.m.

He was wearing Space Jam pajama bottoms and a green t-shirt.

Anyone with info on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.