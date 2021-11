FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are searching for a man who went missing Sunday evening and is considered endangered.

Troy Hendrickson, 22, was last seen leaving an apartment complex at 7500 Jenny Lind Rd. around 6:00 p.m.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. He was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call (479) 709-5000 or 911.