FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Family of Shannon Woody, 43, of Fort Smith reported her missing at 7 p.m. Woody’s family is concerned about her well-being, according to the news release.

Shannon Woody, 43, of Fort Smith missing June 5. (Fort Smith Police Department).

Woody was last seen at 9500 block of Painter Drive. She is believed to be in a 2005 Chevy Silverado two-door extended cab.

Fort Smith Police are asking for the public’s help locating Woody. If you have any information that can assist, please dial 911 or call 479-709-5000.