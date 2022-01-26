Fort Smith Police searching for package thief

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video stealing packages from a Fort Smith home on Jan. 13.

The camera footage captured a man walking up to a porch and stealing two packages at a home in the area of Hendricks Boulevard, police said in a tweet.

The man appears to be wearing jeans, a baseball cap, and a bright green safety vest. Police say he could be driving a Nissan with exhaust issues.

If you know this man, contact the department at (479) 709-5000 with information.

