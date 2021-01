FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department posted an image on Facebook of two suspects reportedly stealing patio furniture from a house in the Meadow Ln. area.

The image, captured by a home security system, appears to show the two suspects carrying off a patio bench.

Those with any information are encouraged to contact FSPD directly at 479-709-5100.

To be reward-eligible, tips must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.