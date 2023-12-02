FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up this holiday season to target package theft and vehicle break-ins, according to a press release.

The partnership is called “Operation Nab-a-Grinch” and with Christmas quickly approaching, an increase in package deliveries is expected and packages being left in vehicles.

FSPD and SCSO are encouraging residents to follow steps to help stop the criminals in their tracks.

Call the police to report theft, attempted theft, or suspicious activities

Schedule deliveries so you’re home when the package arrives

Use secure drop-off locations

Request signature confirmation

Monitor deliveries by keeping an eye on the tracking information

Install surveillance cameras that cover your porch

Lock up and secure belongings

Avoid leaving packages in vehicles

For any information related to porch piracy or to report suspicious activity, call the Fort Smith Police Department by dialing 911 or 479-709-5100.