FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a March 24 robbery and homicide that left one woman dead.

According to a release from the department, surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect. A witness that was shot at by the suspect reported seeing “a dark SUV of unknown make and model” parked at the side of Doug’s Eastside Convenience shortly before the homicide.

Police said some items were taken from the store, but no details about that have been released. The FSPD is asking any business owners in the area to review their camera footage from 10-10:30 p.m. last Friday evening.

They are also asking anyone living in the area who has camera footage, or anyone traveling through the area at that time, to contact the department at 479-709-500 and ask for the Criminal Investigations Division.

The police release added that social media speculation could interfere with the ongoing investigation and lead to “the pursuit of erroneous leads.”

Chanell Moore, 28, was shot and killed during the robbery.