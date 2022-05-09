FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is seeking assistance identifying a suspect that allegedly stole a package from a residence on May 9.

According to a press release, the individual was seen taking the package from a residence in the 300 block of Harvard at approximately 11:23 a.m. If you have any information that can help identify and locate him, please call 479-709-5000.

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

Reward-eligible tips (up to $1,000) must be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.