Fort Smith Police: Shooting at scene of domestic disturbance leaves 1 injured

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police department responded to a domestic disturbance and shooting call at South 24th St. around 2:30 Sunday and found a victim with gunshot wounds.

Justin Brown, 39, was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds.

According to police, his injuries are considered serious.

Suspect Jason Fouden, 44, surrendered to police after the incident.

Fouden has been taken into headquarters to be interviewed by detectives, but has not yet been booked into jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers