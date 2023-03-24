FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department issued a release advising citizens to park recently-recalled vehicles outside due to potential fire concerns.

Hyundai and Kia issued a safety recall on March 23 affecting more than 571,000 vehicles in the U.S. FSPD wants owners of those vehicles to park outside.

“Until the free recall repair is completed, owners should continue to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or buildings, even if the vehicle is turned off.“

Fort Smith Police Department, March 24 release

The affected vehicles are model years 2022-2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2019-2023 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2021-2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid, and 2022-2023 Kia Carnival.

The statement noted that an electrical short could potentially start a fire in the tow hitch harness modules of those vehicles. Owners should contact their Hyundai or Kia dealership to schedule a free repair.

This safety recall is a direct result of NHTSA’s monitoring of recall NHTSA 22V-633. Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall.