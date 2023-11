FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are warning residents of a phone scam in which an individual claims to be raising money for a “fallen officers’ fund” at the department, according to a press release.

FSPD says any calls of this scam should be reported to the FBI at this link and to block any numbers involved in this scam.

FSPD also said to be cautious of callers trying to solicit money over the phone.