FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police is warning against a phone call hoax in which scammers are impersonating law enforcement officers from the department.

The department notes this is not the first time an attempt has been made to extort money from victims by impersonating Fort Smith LEO.

In August 2022, FSPD notified the public of a scammer’s efforts to extort money from their victims by threatening them with knowledge of their Tinder app and false accusations of attempting inappropriate contact with underage people.

In both cases, FSPD says the scammer said he would release the information to the public if the victim did not pay money.

The department reiterates that no legitimate LEO would engage in these types of activities with the backing of their agency.

If you have any hesitation whatsoever in the legitimacy of a phone call, call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5000 or report scam attempts online to the FBI.