Fort Smith Public Schools approves 60-day mask requirement

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education approved a 60-day mask requirement for all who are present in school buildings.

The resolution is effective immediately, according to a press release. It does not require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings outside, during meals or other special circumstances.

District leaders will discuss the requirement with certified and classified personnel policy committees for clarification and support.

The Board will review the requirements of the resolution and current COVID conditions at its upcoming meetings.

You can read the entire resolution by clicking the image below.

You can view the Safe Return and Continuity of Service 2021-2022 page on the FSPS website, which outlines the District’s overall safety plan for the upcoming school year.

