Fort Smith Public Schools install ‘park and learn’ WiFi signs

by: Peyton Knott

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools installed “Park and Learn” Wifi signs at campuses all across Fort Smith.

The signs indicate the best locations for FSPS students to access WIFI at each location. FSPS students can access WIFI on their Chromebook, which automatically connects to their school wifi.

Students can go to any Fort Smith public school, not only the one that they are currently attending.

While FSPS schools remain closed to on-site instruction, online remote learning continues. The
‘Park & Learn’ initiative allows students to remain socially distant while completing their AMI
school work. FSPS encourages students to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing while
accessing WIFI at these locations.

A full list of FSPS locations is below:

FSPS Elementary Schools

  1. Ballman: 2601 South Q Street
  2. Barling: 1400 D Street in Barling
  3. Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road
  4. Bonneville: 2500 South Waldron Road
  5. Carnall: 2524 South Tulsa Street
  6. Cavanaugh: 1025 School Street
  7. Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive
  8. Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane
  9. Fairview: 2400 South Dallas Street
  10. Howard: 1301 North 8th Street
  11. Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road
  12. Orr: 3609 Phoenix Avenue
  13. Pike: 4111 Park Avenue
  14. Spradling: 4949 Spradling Avenue
  15. Sunnymede: 4201 North O Street
  16. Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway
  17. Tilles: 815 North 16th Street
  18. Trusty: 3300 Harris Avenue
  19. Woods: 3201 Massard Road
    FSPS Junior Highs
  20. Chaffin: 3025 Massard Road
  21. Darby: 616 North 14th Street
  22. Kimmons: 2201 North 50th Street
  23. Ramsey: 3201 Jenny Lind Road
    FSPS High Schools
  24. Northside: 2301 North B Street
  25. Southside: 4100 Gary Street
    Additional FSPS Locations
  26. Belle Point: 1501 Dodson Avenue
  27. Parker Center: 811 North T Street
  28. Rogers Center: 2901 Kinkead Avenue
  29. Service Center: 3205 Jenny Lind Road

