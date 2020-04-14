Fort Smith Public Schools install ‘park and learn’ WiFi signs

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools installed “Park and Learn” Wifi signs at campuses all across Fort Smith.

The signs indicate the best locations for FSPS students to access WIFI at each location. FSPS students can access WIFI on their Chromebook, which automatically connects to their school wifi.

Students can go to any Fort Smith public school, not only the one that they are currently attending.

While FSPS schools remain closed to on-site instruction, online remote learning continues. The

‘Park & Learn’ initiative allows students to remain socially distant while completing their AMI

school work. FSPS encourages students to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing while

accessing WIFI at these locations.

A full list of FSPS locations is below:

FSPS Elementary Schools