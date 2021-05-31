Fort Smith Public Schools kicks off 2021 Summer Meals Program

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tuesday is the day when Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) begins the 2021 Summer Meals Program.
On June 1, at 7:45 a.m., the program gets underway across 12 school locations.
MEAL LOCATIONS
- Ballman Elementary: 2601 South Q Street
- Barling Elementary: 1400 D Street in Barling
- Beard Elementary: 1600 Cavanaugh Road
- Fairview Elementary: 2400 South Dallas Street
- Howard Elementary: 1301 North 8th Street
- Orr Elementary: 3609 Phoenix Avenue
- Pike Elementary: 4111 Park Avenue
- Spradling Elementary: 4949 Spradling Avenue
- Sunnymede Elementary: 4201 North O Street
- Sutton Elementary School: 5001 Kelley Highway
- Tilles Elementary: 815 North 16th street
- Trusty Elementary: 3300 Harris Avenue
The meals are free to all children up to 18 years of age, according to FSPS Public Information Coordinator Christina Williams.
EL PROGRAMA DE COMIDAS SE OFRECE DE MARTES, 1 DE JUNIO, HASTA EL 30 DE JULIO.
The meals are offered Monday through Friday, June 1, 2021 to July 30, 2021.