Fort Smith Public Schools sets graduation plan

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith Public Schools has set its graduation dates and plans for Northside and Southside High Schools.
At a called Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, the Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a plan with an inclement weather and contingency plan.
The planned ceremony dates for the plan are Thursday, July 16 (Northside) and Friday, July 17
(Southside).
Details of the ceremonies are listed below:
- One graduation ceremony is held for each high school at their respective stadiums at 8:00 a.m. on July 16 (NHS) and July 17 (SHS).
- Two guests per graduate.
- A live stream will be provided.
- No faculty attending.
- Guests will have assigned seating determined by lottery.
- In the event of inclement weather at 8:00 AM, the ceremony will be postponed until 8:00 p.m. the same day at the same location.
- In the event that it is raining at 8:00 PM, the ceremony will be held at the Fort Smith Convention Center Exhibit Hall with students only, no guests.