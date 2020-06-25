Fort Smith Public Schools sets graduation plan

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith Public Schools has set its graduation dates and plans for Northside and Southside High Schools.

At a called Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, the Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a plan with an inclement weather and contingency plan.

The planned ceremony dates for the plan are Thursday, July 16 (Northside) and Friday, July 17

(Southside).

Details of the ceremonies are listed below: