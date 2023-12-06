FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools will close Trusty Elementary in 2024 citing the facility’s dilapidated condition and low enrollment projections.

The district hired Chicago-based architectural firm Corgan to assess the facility as a part of FSPS’s five-year master plan, according to the FSPS website.

Corgan’s assessment showed that Trusty had only 22% of the remaining facility life and a master plan that was presented to the school board recommended that the school should be closed.

The school board adopted a six-year capital plan in 2021 that included moving Trusty kindergarten and first-grade students to nearby Morrison Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year.

Following the 2023-24 school year, fifth-grade students will be cycled out to middle schools, while the remaining students will start the 2024-25 school year at other elementary schools.

FSPS’s website says that Trusty’s 2023-24 enrollment is 118, but only 59 students will move to a rezoned school for the new school year.

Three nearby schools facing rezoning to accommodate the students are Howard Elementary, Morrison Elementary, and Tilles Elementary.

FSPS is hosting a series of public input meetings to discuss the rezonings and closures of schools. Here are the dates and locations of the meetings:

Tilles Elementary: Thursday, December 7, 2023 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Morrison Elementary: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Trusty Elementary: Thursday, December 14, 2023 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Trusty Elementary will close on May 31, 2024. For a list of frequently asked questions regarding the project, click here.