FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools will close Trusty Elementary in 2024 citing the facility’s dilapidated condition and low enrollment projections.
The district hired Chicago-based architectural firm Corgan to assess the facility as a part of FSPS’s five-year master plan, according to the FSPS website.
Corgan’s assessment showed that Trusty had only 22% of the remaining facility life and a master plan that was presented to the school board recommended that the school should be closed.
The school board adopted a six-year capital plan in 2021 that included moving Trusty kindergarten and first-grade students to nearby Morrison Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year.
Following the 2023-24 school year, fifth-grade students will be cycled out to middle schools, while the remaining students will start the 2024-25 school year at other elementary schools.
FSPS’s website says that Trusty’s 2023-24 enrollment is 118, but only 59 students will move to a rezoned school for the new school year.
Three nearby schools facing rezoning to accommodate the students are Howard Elementary, Morrison Elementary, and Tilles Elementary.
FSPS is hosting a series of public input meetings to discuss the rezonings and closures of schools. Here are the dates and locations of the meetings:
- Tilles Elementary: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Morrison Elementary: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Trusty Elementary: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Trusty Elementary will close on May 31, 2024. For a list of frequently asked questions regarding the project, click here.