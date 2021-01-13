Fort Smith Public Schools to pivot to online learning on January 15 & 19

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools will pivot to online learning on Friday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 19 due to teacher and support staff absences, according to a release from the district on Wednesday.

Schools will be closed on Monday, January 18 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On-site learning is scheduled to resume on January 20.

Students who participate in the FSPS Virtual learning programs in K-9 and 10-12 will continue with their regular schedules on Jan. 15 and 19, and preschool students will continue with on-site learning as scheduled.

On-site students in K-12 will be able to attend school on both days, as needed. Once students arrive on campus they will be required to stay for the duration of the school day, unless checked out by a parent. Transportation and meals will be provided each day.

Athletic competitions and other scheduled events will continue as scheduled.

For more information, visit the school district’s website.