Fort Smith residents donate blood at Harley-Davidson tailgate event

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Healthcare workers are getting some much needed blood donations thanks to residents of the River Valley.

The Arkansas Blood Institute hosted a blood drive at the Hog Wild Ultimate Tailgate event at the Harley-Davidson in Fort Smith.

Danny Cervantes, Executive Director of the Institute, says it’s been a rough summer in terms of getting blood donations, and urges people to continue giving when they can.

“This is going to be something that goes up and down and the blood has to be on the shelf before it’s needed,” Cervantes said. “So if anything happens, whatever happens blood has to be there and that’s what we’re doing, trying to prepare for that”

Ross Athletic Supply Company also donated $10 for every pint of blood given. Cervantes says that money will go to the Children’s Emergency Shelter in Fort Smith.