Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival returns to Riverfront Park

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— The Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival kicked off Friday at the Riverfront Park in Fort Smith.

All proceeds from the event goes to the Barry Ratliff Scholarship Award and the Blues in the School program.

The festival is back this year after being flooded out in 2019 and being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been planning on this for two years now and it’s getting a little harder, we’ve got to get our people to come back and just come out and have a good time, enjoy the park and enjoy downtown”, says President of the Riverfront Blues Festival Bob Marsh.

The event continues Saturday, June 19 at 7 P.M. with three other performers.

The event is free and open to all ages.