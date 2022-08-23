FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public School District is now offering free tutoring access to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the district’s new subscription to “TutorMe.”

According to a press release, the system has more than 15,000 tutors available at any time and provides “on-demand expertise in hundreds of subject areas in multiple languages” whenever students need it.

TutorMe’s Lesson Space features a text editor, virtual whiteboards, audio/video chat, and screen sharing where students connect live with a tutor. All lessons are archived for future reference. The release notes students also have access to the Writing Lab to submit their essays, papers, and other writing assignments for detailed feedback from an academic writing expert within hours.

TutorMe tutors each pass background checks before they are hired.

We are so excited for the wonderful opportunity to provide all of our students with access to one to one tutoring or homework help at the push of a button. This service is free of charge to all students in Fort Smith Public Schools, with unlimited access to a live tutor. Parents and students have the option to use the service as much or as little as they choose. If a student needs a tutoriing session every day at the same time of day, or a few days each week they may choose to schedule those sessions in advance. TutorMe allows for access to a tutor or homework help that fits each family’s schedule. We look forward to hearing from our parents and students about their experience and level of satisfaction with TutorMe. Dr. Tiffany Bone, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction

FSPS added that as part of the district’s partnership with TutorMe, students receive full access to TutorMe’s online ACT prep course, which features over 10 hours of self-paced, fully animated video lessons, 500+ practice questions, and 24/7 availability.

The release says students can simply click through their district-issued Clever account to access the new resource. FSPS has used $290,000 of Title 1 funding to purchase the service. Title 1 funds may only be used for student achievement, staff professional development or parent involvement.