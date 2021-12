FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police said in a tweet they are looking for 45-year-old Dana Allen.

Allen reportedly left a family member’s home in the 1000 block of Raleigh Street in Fort Smith shortly after midnight last night.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray tank top, and black Nike sandals.

MISSING/ENDANGERED: FS Police need your help locating 45-year-old Dana Allen. Mrs. Allen left a family member’s home in the 1000 blk of Raleigh shortly after midnight and has not returned. She was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, gray tank top, and black Nike sandals. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/YJZi4V0XMZ — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) December 3, 2021

If you see Allen or have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5000.