FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In response to a declaration passed on August 4, all splash pads in the Fort Smith Parks & Recreation Department will close temporarily.

According to a press release from the city, a Phase II Emergency Water Conservation Declaration was issued earlier in the day after the Lee Creek Water Treatment Plant experienced a mechanical issue and was partially shut down for maintenance.

All splash pads will be closed immediately and remain closed until further notice. The temporary closure will apply to the following locations: