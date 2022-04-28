FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some students in a Fort Smith middle school are learning valuable interview skills through a real-life scenario.

Eighth grade students at Darby Middle School took part in mock job interviews Tuesday with representatives from businesses like ArcBest, Mercy Hospital, and the Sebastian County Health Department.

“I think that’s very important when they choose their careers to go out into the real world and they have an idea of what to expect when they go into the real interview,” said Leslie Martin, Career Connections teacher.

Students also feel with the interviews they become more prepared for the future.

“At some point, they’re going to interview for a job. so they practice it and go through the process at this point in life, and a few years from now when it’s for real. They’re going to be able to say ‘I’ve done that, and it’s not as scary as I thought it was,” said Anthony Humphrey, ABF Freight engineer.

The students went in to the interviews with an idea of the questions they would be asked as well as what ones they might want to ask their interviewer.