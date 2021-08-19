Fort Smith students to receive free lunch this school year

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School District is making sure students are fed this school year.

The district will provide free lunches to all students, virtual and in-person, for the 2021-22 school year.

Leigh Christian with the district says this is for all student, regardless of free and reduced lunch status.

It’s not just about eating in the cafeteria for the students that do qualify, you’re able to apply for SNAP benefits, there’s decreased cost on internet, ACT and SAT testing fees are reduced and paid for. There’s just a whole lot of benefits. Leigh Christian, Director of Child Nutrition, Fort Smith Public Schools

Christian adds it’s important that parents fill out said forms, because it’s a big help to the district.