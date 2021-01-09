Fort Smith teacher raises money to buy class new shoes

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A class of sixth graders at Fort Smith Public Schools are showing off some new shoes, all thanks to their teacher.

Paige Turney used an online platform to raise money and provide her entire class with new tennis shoes.

She chose a shoe for each of her 18 students based on what she’s learned about their personality and preferences. Shoes were donated by DICK’s Sporting Goods, Brooks Running and other donors on the platform.

The total donation was about $15,000 in value.

“My classroom is a place for diverse students to learn and grow into young adults with the skills
to thrive in our ever-developing world,” Turney said. “The project began as a question I’m asked often by students at recess: ‘Hey Ms. Turney, can you time us to see how fast we can run?’ My students love to run and race against one another.”

