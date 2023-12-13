FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith teen charged with murder pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in an arraignment, according to a news release.

Connor Castillo, 15, was arrested on December 7 for murder and battery charges.

Castillo is accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old and injuring a 12-year-old.

According to a news release sent on December 8, Castillo reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing during a fight between two individuals.

After the shooting, Castillo fled and was later apprehended at a motel on Towson Avenue.

His bond is set for $250,000 cash only. His trial date has not been set.