John Ward, 13, was reported missing on March 16 in the morning (Fort Smith Police).

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are searching for a missing thirteen-year-old who was reported missing on the morning of Thursday, March 16.

John Ward is approximately 5’5″ and weighs around 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, black hoodie, and a black backpack with lighter-colored lettering.

Contact FSPD at 479-709-5100 if you have any information to help locate him and verify his safety.