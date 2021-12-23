Fort Smith temporarily suspends Operation Green office

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Staffing shortages at The City of Fort Smith’s Solid Waste Services Department (SWSD) have caused a temporary suspension of the Operation Green Office (OpGO) program, a complimentary service that collects commingled office recyclable materials exclusively to commercial and industrial customers in Fort Smith.

During the temporary program suspension, industrial and commercial customers will still be able to drop off their commingled material (e.g., paper, cardboard, plastic, steel, and tin) at the city landfill’s customer convenience pad free of charge.

The SWSD’s Industrial/Commercial “cardboard-only” pick-up service will not be affected and will operate as usual. No residential services will be impacted.

The OpGO program operates on a very lean budget, with only one employee who works to collect the commingled recyclable material from both commercial and industrial customers. That employee found a higher-paying job and recently left employment with The City. Unfortunately, The City does not have the internal staff available to shift to the OpGO program. Therefore, it is with great disappointment that we have to temporarily suspend this complimentary service to our commercial and industrial customers until we have sufficient staff in place. We value all employees and we are looking at augmenting the recently approved education incentive with pay increases and possibly other incentives such as certifications. Carl Geffken, City Administrator

The SWSD’s Industrial/Commercial Division has a total of employment 22 positions and currently has a total of seven vacancies. City Administration does not anticipate further disruptions to Industrial/Commercial services and will be working with the Human Resources Department to improve The City’s employee recruitment strategy and fill the vacancies.

The City of Fort Smith encourages the public to join their team and apply for jobs at http://www.fortsmithar.gov/jobs.

Learn more about the OpGO program on The City of Fort Smith Solid Waste Service’s Department website: https://solidwaste.fortsmithar.gov