Fort Smith to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith is slated to host a vaccine clinic at the Convention Center Wednesday, February 24.

Currently, eligible individuals include 1A healthcare workers and first responders and 1B school employees and individuals age 70 and over. Those with certain medical conditions and individuals who volunteer at the vaccination clinic on Wednesday are also eligible.

Those who are interested can call 479-310-5150 to schedule their appointment.

Anyone who has additional questions can email Mayor@FortSmithAR.gov.

