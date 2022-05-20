FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith is increasing its Project Concern discounts after the board of directors approved an ordinance on Tuesday, a press release announced.

According to the release, qualified applicants will now receive a 50% discount on water services, a 50% discount on wastewater services, and a 25% discount on solid waste services.

The release notes customers already receiving Project Concern discounts will not need to take any action. The increase will automatically be applied to their bill.

Project Concern is a utility assistance program established by the City of Fort Smith to provide relief to low‐income customers who use utility services solely for residential purposes.

To see if you qualify, visit http://www.fortsmithwater.org/project-concern/.