Fort Smith to unveil new natural gas city transit buses

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of The City of Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Transit and the City Board of Directors approved a budget amendment Thursday to purchase four 40-foot long buses and two 35-foot long buses in order to increase transit availability in the city.

City officials say these large, heavy-duty transit buses are custom built and take approximately 1-year from the date of order to be assembled and delivered.

During COVID these buses will allow passengers to more easily socially distance, and a ramp with a kneeling feature will enable an easier entry for boarding.

The buses will be powered by compressed natural gas, meaning they will be better for city air quality and fuel efficiency than traditional diesel vehicles.

The busses are expected to hit the streets of Fort Smith in August of 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

