FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Sunday, June 19 at 5 p.m., Fort Smith will welcome Songs of Freedom presented by 64.6 Downtown.

According to a press release from the city, the event will be held at the Riverfront Amphitheater. The FSPD Honor Guard, Recruiting, and Community Relations will be in attendance, and there will be opportunities to learn about job openings, community programs and the upcoming Citizens Police Academy.

Juneteenth, officially known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, was designated a federal holiday in June 2021. On June 19, 1865, 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free by executive decree.

This day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas. Sunday’s celebration will feature a performance by the United States Army Field Band along with other activities.