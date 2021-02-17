Fort Smith trash & recycling on a limited schedule

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith’s Department of Solid Waste will collect trash and recycling, but with some limitations.

Residents who live on steep inclines or declines may or may not get serviced, depending on the road conditions.

If your service was skipped the city asks that customers call 479-784-2350, or email sanitation@fortsmith.gov. The city will monitor that area and send a truck to collect your material when road conditions permit.

PICK UP PLAN

Tuesday residential service collection is Thursday, Feb. 18.

Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, Feb. 19.

Friday routes will be collected on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Any areas where the city cannot collect, due to road conditions, the goal is to collect on Saturday.

Residents who have extra bags, please set them out next to your cart and your trash driver will reload your cart and dump it again.

Commercial and Industrial collections will focus on customers who have 24/7 operation.

The landfill will be open to the public at 7am.

“Safety of staff and the community is our number one priority as we work to restore service,” according to a statement by the City of Fort Smith.