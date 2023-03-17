FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead after a sedan vehicle collided with a pickup truck in Fort Smith Thursday night.

According to a release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Fort Smith Police responded to the intersection of Hendricks Boulevard and South T Street where the accident had occurred that left the driver of the sedan dead.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was not injured and that more information may be released when it becomes available.

The driver killed has not been identified.