FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith wants to buy homes that are prone to flooding with money from a potential grant from FEMA.

The city is looking at the May Branch area between North O Street and Grand Avenue.

The grant would help property owners in that area relocate to other parts of the city. The city is holding meetings this week with property owners who are being assured they will not be forced out.

“This is a completely voluntary program,” said Tracee McKenna with Western Arkansas Planning and Development District. “If the property owner does not want to sell, they will not be pressured or pushed into selling in any way, and the city will not use eminent domain to take over those properties.”

The grant would also help people who rent in the area relocate. The next meeting is November 17 at the River Park Events Building on Riverfront Drive from 5-7 p.m.