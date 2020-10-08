Fort Smith woman guilty of murder for killing stepson

Smith, 25, was sentenced to 28 years in prison with another 12 years suspended sentence.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith woman pleads guilty to first degree murder after her stepchild died in 2019.

Rae Von Smith, 25, was sentenced to 28 years in prison with another 12 years suspended sentence.

Rae Von Smith

Smith was arrested after stating she found the child not breathing. The child was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Smith stated that the 5-year-old child’s injuries were caused by falling down the stairs. An autopsy was performed and found that the child had internal bleeding and a subdural hematoma, both of which led to the child’s death.

A medical expert at Arkansas Children’s Hospital concluded the child’s death was a result of child abuse.