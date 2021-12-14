Fort Smith woman sentenced to prison for pandemic benefits fraud scheme

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith woman was sentenced to 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release for a fraud scheme involving pandemic benefits, a news release said.

Court documents show Fort Smith Police found Jasmin Molina, 26, in possession of documents and banking information of unsuspecting victims. She then used the documents to file for pandemic-related unemployment benefits from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.

Law enforcement said they used the ADWS web portal to connect Molina to numerous applications made using others’ identities.

The benefits, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, are authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and intended for those whose employment has been impacted by the pandemic.

In addition to her sentencing, Molina is being ordered to pay $120,978 in restitution for her crimes.

