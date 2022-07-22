FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department has hired a new Deputy Director of Administrative Services.

Dan Dennis, from Godley, Texas, is serving as the new Deputy Director.

His prior work includes the Director of Civil Services for Haltom City, Texas, and a dual role as the Chief of Police and Director of Information Technology for Forest Hill City Manager that he worked as for 10 years, according to a press release.

He and his family “have long dreamed of moving to Arkansas,” he said in a news release.

His role withthe FSPD will include:

Reporting to and consulting with the Chief of Police in determining overall plans and guiding principles

Providing oversight of the Office of Professional Standards within the FSPD

Provide an avenue for FS residents to report improper police actions under the direction of the police chief

Ensuring that projects are completed on time and within budget

The Professional Standards Unit is charged with investigating those allegations of misconduct or other internal affairs matters as assigned by the Chief of Police, according to the Police Executive Research Forum.