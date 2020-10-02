Fort Smith’s red light initiative yields 50+ citations in 6 days

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The “Stop for Red or Brake for Blue” campaign in Fort Smith cited, on average, eight drivers a day in six days for failing to stop at red lights, according to the City of Fort Smith.

“Red light violations are a serious concern for citizens and visitors within the city,” said Fort Smith Police Department Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell.

FSPD responded to 16,183 accident within the city of Fort Smith between January 1, 2015 and August 12, 2020, according to FSPD.

More than 800 of the accidents involved red light violations or the driver ignoring other traffic control signals.

“Although the 5% of accidents caused by red light violations is fairly low, the potential for serious injury exists,” said Mitchell.

Nationally, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reports that fatalities connected to red light running hit a 10-year high in August 2019 — 939, a 28% increase since 2012. Forty-six percent of the time, victims are passengers or people in other vehicles, according to AAA.

REMINDERS

Don’t speed through yellow lights trying to “beat the red”

Continue to let us know of problem areas you are observing

Remind friends and family the initiative will continue and isn’t ending any time soon

Drive the posted speed limit to stay in the flow of normal traffic

STAY SAFE EVERYONE!

“If even one Fort Smith citizen dies as a result of red-light running, that is too many. Therefore, we will continue to police our intersections when and where needed,” said Mitchell.