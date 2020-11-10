Four construction workers hit by car on I-540 in Fort Smith; 1 killed

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A construction worker died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith on Monday.

According to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police, Moises Felipe Cruz, 26, of Fort Smith, was killed when a Lincoln LS swerved left to avoid a rear collision with another vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking a cable barrier and four men working in the median.

The accident occurred in the northbound lane of I-540 at mile-marker 5, according to the report.

Injured in the accident were Jesus Heriberto Cruz-Garcia, 21, Juan Carlos Morales, 26, and Geraldo Morales Felpe, 45; all of Fort Smith. According to the report, the injured were taken to Mercy Hospital/Baptist Fort Smith. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to the report, at the time of the accident, the weather condition was clear and the road condition dry.

The driver of the Lincoln LS was not identified in the accident report.