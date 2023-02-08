A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An upcoming clinic housing free COVID-19 and flu vaccines has been announced for the Crawford County Food Giveaway.

A press release notes Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, the Arkansas Department of Health, and the Crawford County Food Giveaway are partnering for the free clinic, which will be held at the Crawford County Adult Education Center.

Those who are 12 years and older are eligible for a Pfizer vaccine, and those 6 months and older may receive the flu vaccine. Children ages 6-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The clinic will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.