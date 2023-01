FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re in the Fort Smith area this week, you will be able to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care is teaming up with the Arkansas Department of Health to provide the Pfizer vaccine at Good Samaritan Clinic in Fort Smith.

Those who are 12 years and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Good Samaritan Clinic is located at 615 N. B St and vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.